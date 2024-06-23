Phulkari WOA celebrates International Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar June 22

To spread awareness on yoga, the Phulkari WOA in collaboration with the Maitri Bodh observed the International Yoga Day by holding ‘EmpowerHER at Yog Union of Body, Mind and Soul’ event by Maitreyi Noor.

Maitreyi Noor, a wellness and spiritual guide, talked about the concept of ‘self love’. She discussed in detail the tools to recharge oneself, prevent lifestyle diseases like depression, overcoming guilt and balancing oneself amid daily life situations. Much emphasis was laid on the correct concept of yoga and how one can learn techniques of breathing properly.

The president of the Phulkari WOA, Sheetal Sohal, talked about how yoga, an ancient art, connects the mind and the body and help us meditate and relax. The event saw active participation of Phulkari members.

Noor has been serving as a volunteer at Maitri Bodh group for the past decade.

The session focused on correct breathing technique and ‘bandhas’. It was a surreal energy transfer to awaken the powerhouse within.

