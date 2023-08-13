Phulkari, Women of Amritsar, donates solar panels

Amritsar, August 12
Phulkari, Women of Amritsar, donated solar panels to Bibi Bhani Kanya Netraheen Vidyalaya, Amritsar.
Bibi Bhani Kanya Netarheen Vidyalaya is an institute dedicated to empowering visually impaired students through education and skill development. “The purpose behind this endeavour is not only to alleviate their financial burden but also to promote sustainable energy practices alongside reducing the institute’s dependence on the traditional power grid. This would go a long way in creating a brighter future for the 24 girls living there,” said Aarti Khanna, president of Phulkari.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...