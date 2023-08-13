Phulkari, Women of Amritsar, donates solar panels

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

Phulkari, Women of Amritsar, donated solar panels to Bibi Bhani Kanya Netraheen Vidyalaya, Amritsar.

Bibi Bhani Kanya Netarheen Vidyalaya is an institute dedicated to empowering visually impaired students through education and skill development. “The purpose behind this endeavour is not only to alleviate their financial burden but also to promote sustainable energy practices alongside reducing the institute’s dependence on the traditional power grid. This would go a long way in creating a brighter future for the 24 girls living there,” said Aarti Khanna, president of Phulkari.

