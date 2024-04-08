Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

Amritsar, April 7
The Pingalwara Charitable Society solemnised the marriage of one of its female inmates, Chandi, with Gurpreet Singh of Jalandhar at its gurdwara here on Sunday.
The newly married couple was blessed by society’s president Dr Inderjit Kaur, vice-president Dr Jagdeepak Singh and other senior members. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Inderjit Kaur said this was the 71st marriage ceremony held at Pingalwara.
She said that the society, in its endeavour to provide a family life to its inmates, regularly organises marriage ceremonies for the inmates. She said that efforts are made to find suitable and eligible partners for the inmates so that they can live happily.
