Pingalwara, GNDU host informative sessions for PwDs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 30

Ahead of the World Autism Awareness Day marked on April 2 every year, the All India Pingalwara charitable society on Tuesday organised a special seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder. Dr Atul Madaan Chief Advisor Care for Autism & Clinical Psychologist at NHS Hospital, Jalandhar, was the main speaker. He shared all needed information about Autism while clearing any doubts by taking questions from the audience. Dr Inderjit Kaur, director, Pingalwara, summed up the session and emphasised that autistic children need to be handle with care from tender age.

Meanwhile, GNDU also organised a session on augmentative and alternative communication for children with Cerebral Palsy and multiple disabilities. The seminar was hosted by School of Education of Guru Nanak Dev University, which has been set up to educate and equip the teachers, special educators, parents and other rehabilitation professionals to make effective use of augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) tools in dealing with children facing communication difficulties. As many as 140 faculty members from national institute, universities and college and research scholars from various educational institutions of India participated in this webinar.

VC Prof Jaspal Sandhu while mentioning National Education Policy (2020) urged the participants to reflect on the inclusivity of our educational institutions and think what more can be done to improve it. Nachiketa Rout, Director, National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, briefed the participants about augmented and alternative communication as a type of communication aside from oral speech.