Pingalwara launches awareness drive

Amritsar, June 28

All India Pingalwara Charitable Society today launched its ‘Naslan Faslan Punjab Bachao’ campaign, aimed at saving the youth, agriculture practices and traditions of Punjab. Dr Inderjit Kaur, Director, Pingalwara, who announced the campaign, said that a series of awareness campaigns will be undertaken to mark the 32nd death anniversary of philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh, founder of Pingalwara.

“We have launched this Lok Ekta Mission to counter the ‘leprosy of political factionalism’ in Punjab. The most urgent need of the hour is to minimise the impact of hatred and deteriorating law and order situation, drug addiction, loss of morals and brotherhood. Wellbeing can only be restored by committing ourselves to betterment through community engagement. In order to save Punjab’s natural resources, which is on the verge of becoming a desert and home to diseases like cancer, we need to adopt and work on the principles of Bhagat Puran Singh, who said, ‘Pavanu Guru Pani Pita Mata Dharti Mahatu’ (Wind is like teacher, water father and earth our mother,” she said.

Dr Inderjit Kaur said that under the campaign, stress would be laid on diversification of agriculture to save groundwater, use of manure to avoid diseases and implementation of poison-free organic farming policy, with focus on preventing adulteration and checking drugs. “The Pingalwara farms will turn into training ground for farmers and young agriculturists to learn the natural farming techniques,” she said. For this to happen, she said it was imperative to have inclusive, fair, dedicated and responsible local governments i.e., panchayats.

