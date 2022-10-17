Pingalwara signs MoU with university for free education to kids with special needs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 16

The All-India Pingalwara Charitable Society has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala, to provide 100 per cent free online education to children with special needs at Pingalwara.

Signing the MoU, at Pingalwara’s Manawala branch, Dr Inderjit Kaur, director, Pingalwara, said, “Today is a historic day for Pingalwara. While Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, (JGNDPSOU) Patiala, has decided to bring this MoU, keeping in mind the work being done for the disabled by Pingalwara.