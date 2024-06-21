Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 20

Dr Jagdeepak Singh, former professor and Head of Department, Government Medical College, Amritsar and vice-president of All India Pingalwara Charitable Society here has been nominated for the title of ‘Visiting Professor’ at the Institute of Medicine University of Bolton (UK). He and Pingalwara Director Inderjit Kaur shared details for the citation as he had been collaborating with several universities overseas as a medical educator. “Dr Jagdeepak has an illustrious career as a medical professional and teacher. It is a great honour for the Pingalwara family,” said Dr Inderjit Kaur.

He is known for his expertise in the field of ENT science and has been performing free of cost cochlear implant surgeries on persons with hearing disability at the Manawala complex of the All India Pingalwara Charitable Society. He also engaged with several NGOs and hospitals to create awareness regarding hearing disabilities, early diagnosis and their possible treatment.

