Pistol, 2 drones recovered in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, May 2
In a joint operation conducted by the Punjab Police and BSF jawans, one pistol and two drones were recovered from the area under the jurisdiction of the Khalra police here on Wednesday.
Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said on Thursday that one packet was seized from the field of farmer Jaswant Singh of Dall village which contained one ‘Made in Austraia’ Glock 9MM pistol. The DSP said the packet was dropped by a drone that came from across the border from the Pakistani side.
The DSP further stated that one drone was recovered from Dall area and another was recovered from a field at Kalsian village. Cases under Sections 10, 11 and 12 of the Aircraft Act have been registered. He DSP said further investigation has been initiated to locate the person who managed to bring the pistol from across the border.
