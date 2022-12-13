PITEX concludes with higher footfall this year

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

The five-day trade fair — Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX)-2022 — concluded here on Monday. The expo, which is an annual event, managed to record a footfall of nearly 2.75 lakh visitors as compared to last year that was 2.40 lakh.

A total of 45,000 persons visited the trade fair on the concluding day, despite being a working day.

While the main attractions were stalls set up by the MSME Ministry, the National Small Industry Corporation (NSIC) and those from Jammu and Kashmir, the home décor pavilion attracted the maximum buyers, also recording good business. Another main attraction were the food stalls, the absolute favourite being the Lahori Street food delicacies from Delhi’s food street. The Rajasthani and Punjabi food, too, proved to be a crowd-puller this year. Foodies from city thronged the food stalls till late night on the last two days.

PITEX attracts buyers of consumer goods, who visit the trade expo on weekend. Several key business-to-business interactions regarding logistics and business expansion opportunities were also held during the expo.