PITEX organisers expect 15% increase in business

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 3

The organisers of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) exhibition, which will commence from December 8, are expecting about a 15 per cent rise in business enquiries as compared to the last edition of the fair.

RS Sachdeva, Vice-Chairman of the state chapter of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said since the growth of the economy in this part of the country seemed to have reached the pre-Covid levels, the Chamber of Commerce expected at least a 15 per cent rise from about Rs 200 crore worth business enquiries generated in the last edition. Similarly, the footfall would also increase this time as around 2.50 lakh people had visited PITEX last year. Around 2.37 lakh people had visited in the 2019 edition of PITEX.

He said state bureaucrats led by Chief Secretary VK Janjua had held a meeting with a delegation of the Chamber of Commerce for the PITEX in Chandigarh today. He said the five-day exhibition, to be held in the holy city, would have stalls of around 300 exhibitors.