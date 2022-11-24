Pits of hazard: Open manholes threat to commuters in city

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 23

Open or damaged sewerage manholes on various city roads are posing a threat to the lives of commuters especially those riding on two-wheelers. Accidents due to faulty or missing covers on manholes had earlier been reported on many occasions.

These pose a grave danger to lives of residents, especially when roads are waterlogged and drivers cannot see raised sewerage manholes. A visit to different parts of the area revealed that a large number of sewerage manhole covers were removed for desilting and never covered again after the completion of work.

One can spot an uncovered manhole near Government Dental College adjoining the intersection of the Mall Road and Majitha Road. Another open cover of a storm sewerage system can be spotted merely 100 yards from the place near the entrance of the Company Bagh.

Other such points can be seen on various other roads, including the Majitha Road. Residents complained that these could cause fatal accidents. They also stated that the level of a road and manhole cover should be same so that people are safe while driving on city roads. A few years ago, a 10-year-old had lost his life after falling into an open sewerage manhole in Ekta Nagar here.

Residents demanded that all manholes, whose covers are missing, should be covered to prevent mishaps in the future. The Municipal Corporation must ensure that the level of all manholes, which are higher than the road level, should be equaled to the level of the road, they demanded.