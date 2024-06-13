Placement camp held for youth

Amritsar, June 12
The District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises organised a placement camp for the unemployed youth here on Wednesday. Deputy Director Neelam Mahey said that many companies with a national footprint such as SBI Credit Cards, Aditya Birla Sunlife, Share India, etc interviewed the job aspirants. She added that jobs with a monthly salary between Rs 12,000 to Rs 20,000 were offered.
