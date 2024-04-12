Plan ready to resolve sewage problem in Chheharta: Amritsar MC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 11

After visiting several areas of west zone and conducting inspection of choked sewer lines, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harpreet Singh said work was going on for permanent solution to clear all the main sewer lines and it will be done within a stipulated period.

A few days ago, he visited areas falling under west zone to find the problems being faced by the residents relating to sewerage. After this, he issued instructions to officers to immediately resolve the problem.

The MC Commissioner said he was very much concerned with the sewerage problem in Chheharta area in west zone. He said he had detailed discussion with the staff and it has come to his knowledge that all the sewer lines remain busy during daytime due which cause of blockage was not ascertained. Now, teams have been constituted to work day and night.

He said sewerage was being cleared from Chheharta Railway Crossing to Subhash Gali with small super sucker machines.

“Blockage is being checked from Chheharta Chowk to India Gate and Chheharta Chowk to Khandwala Chowk for which local residents are fully cooperating. Main super sucker machines have been put to operation in the night hours to clear all the main sewerage lines of west zone.”

The work to clear main sewer will be done from Gumanpura disposal to STP Khapakheri via Bhaini village and work of clearance of main sewer will be done within record time of 45 days, he said. Punjab Water supply and Sewerage Board authorities have been asked to run all STPs without any break.

Commissioner Singh said main public perception was that officers issue orders while sitting in the office and do not visit localities to hear problems of residents regarding civic amenities.

He said since the day he joined as the commissioner, he daily visits all the main roads and areas to check the progress of the works and his main focus was on sanitation, lifting of garbage, lifting of construction and demolition waste lying on the main roads.

