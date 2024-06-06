‘Plant saplings to make environment pollution-free’

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 5

Under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge Kanwaljit Singh, who is also the Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), International Environment Day was celebrated here on Wednesday. Saplings were planted in the District Court Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Judge Kanwaljit Singh stressed the need for planting saplings everywhere to make the environment pollution-free, besides ensuring greenery in the surroundings of residential areas. The judge said people can live a healthy and long life only if there is a pollution-free atmosphere.

The judge said it were the plants which give us oxygen free of cost and humanity was in dire need of it. He said everybody should take active part in plantation. The District and Sessions Judge was accompanied by Additional District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge Prashant Verma, Additional District and Sessions Judge Nitika Verma, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Amandeep Singh and other judicial officers.

#Environment #Pollution #Tarn Taran