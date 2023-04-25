Play ‘One on One’ presents a collage of modern India

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

Bringing some of the finest acting talent to Amritsar to offer a treat to theatre lovers, Phulkari — Women of Amritsar (WOA) recently hosted the presentation of ‘One on One’ by Rage Productions, a play that presented a collage of modern India. With names including Rajit Kapur, Shivani Tanksale, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ajitesh Gupta and Skikha Talsania headlining the performance, one could only expect the best on stage.

The back-to-back performance of the play was held at Punjab Natshala, to a full house. ‘One on One’ was an evening of monologues and dialogues in English and Hindi, covering a wide range of topics from marriage to Bollywood, with humour and satire at its best, often bringing forth the stark reality of the times we live in. With impeccable star cast and pointed humour, the play talked about corruption, lost connections with self, vanity and often the media circus that we have become used to watching and quirks that we Indians have and love to show off.

Rajit Kapur, who headlined the act, is known for delivering beyond expectations and that’s what he did with the play. The play featured an interesting list of characters, ranging from a dazed wife to the bodyguard of a chief minister, an aspiring pilot, Indian soldiers, a bride-to-be and a junior artist in Hindi films.

Jeevan Jyot Kaur, MLA from East Amritsar was the special guest on the occasion along with Neeta Mehra, president, Voice of Amritsar (VOA) and AP Singh Chattha, president, Ahara and general secretary of the Indian Academy of Fine Arts, Arvinder Chamak.

Phulkari WOA president Aarti Khanna expressed her delight at the event’s success.