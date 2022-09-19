Players slug it out on Day 7 of Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

Amritsar, September 18
In the 50-m under-17 freestyle swimming competition, Akshit Sharma bagged the first place, Harmehar Singh secured the second place and Ashuman Khanna came third. More competitions were held on the seventh day of the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ held here on Sunday.
In the 100-m freestyle swimming competition, Ravi Singh got the first place, Harmehar Singh came second and Kritigya Bhatia stood third. In under-14 100-m freestyle swimming competition, Gursewak Singh bagged the first place, Sukhmehar Singh came second and Kavya Kapoor stood third.
In the under-14 50-m freestyle swimming competition, Khalsa Senior Secondary School team clinched the first spot, the Khalsa Public School team came second and the DAV International School team secured the third position.
In the under 21-40 boys’ circle style kabaddi games, Attari won the first place, the Tapiala Club the second, and the Verka Club and the Rayya Club jointly shared the third place.
In the national-style kabaddi boys, Wadali Dogra clinched the first place, Bhilowal won the second place and the team of Harsha Chhinan won the third place.
In the under 21-40 women’s boxing, the first place in the tournament was bagged by the team of Khalsa College Amritsar, the second place was grabbed by the team of Government Senior Secondary School Chheharta and the third place was bagged by the GNDU team.
In the under-14 age boys’ table tennis tournament, the Springdale School team won the first place, the Bhavan’s SL School team won the second place, and DAV International School and DAV Public School teams jointly won the third place.
In the under-14 girls’ table tennis tournament, the DAV International School team clinched the first place, the Springdale School team won the second place and the Sacred Heart School and DAV Public School teams jointly got the third place.
In the under-17 boys’ table tennis tournament, the DAV International School team won the first position, the Springdale School team won the second position and the Senior Study and DAV Public School teams shared the third position.
In the under-17 girls’ table tennis tournament, the DAV Public School team won the first place.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP