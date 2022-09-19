Players slug it out on Day 7 of Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 18

In the 50-m under-17 freestyle swimming competition, Akshit Sharma bagged the first place, Harmehar Singh secured the second place and Ashuman Khanna came third. More competitions were held on the seventh day of the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ held here on Sunday.

In the 100-m freestyle swimming competition, Ravi Singh got the first place, Harmehar Singh came second and Kritigya Bhatia stood third. In under-14 100-m freestyle swimming competition, Gursewak Singh bagged the first place, Sukhmehar Singh came second and Kavya Kapoor stood third.

In the under-14 50-m freestyle swimming competition, Khalsa Senior Secondary School team clinched the first spot, the Khalsa Public School team came second and the DAV International School team secured the third position.

In the under 21-40 boys’ circle style kabaddi games, Attari won the first place, the Tapiala Club the second, and the Verka Club and the Rayya Club jointly shared the third place.

In the national-style kabaddi boys, Wadali Dogra clinched the first place, Bhilowal won the second place and the team of Harsha Chhinan won the third place.

In the under 21-40 women’s boxing, the first place in the tournament was bagged by the team of Khalsa College Amritsar, the second place was grabbed by the team of Government Senior Secondary School Chheharta and the third place was bagged by the GNDU team.

In the under-14 age boys’ table tennis tournament, the Springdale School team won the first place, the Bhavan’s SL School team won the second place, and DAV International School and DAV Public School teams jointly won the third place.

In the under-14 girls’ table tennis tournament, the DAV International School team clinched the first place, the Springdale School team won the second place and the Sacred Heart School and DAV Public School teams jointly got the third place.

In the under-17 boys’ table tennis tournament, the DAV International School team won the first position, the Springdale School team won the second position and the Senior Study and DAV Public School teams shared the third position.

In the under-17 girls’ table tennis tournament, the DAV Public School team won the first place.