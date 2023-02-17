PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 16

The dacoity in broad daylight at the zonal branch of Punjab National Bank (PNB) located in the posh Rani Ka Bagh locality has raised several queries. The incident not only draws attention towards the deteriorating law and order situation, but also highlights gross negligence on part of the bank authorities.

Two armed robbers with their faces covered decamped with Rs 22.48 lakh from the bank at gunpoint on Thursday. Ironically, the bank is located a few meters away from the offices of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) while the Cantonment police station is also located adjoining their offices.

There was no security guard at the bank premises. This despite the fact that the local police from time to time passed instructions to the bank officials during their meetings for deputing armed security guard as it would act as a deterrent.

“Nevertheless, many banks conveniently give it a miss while pointing out that they had written to the higher-ups about this,” said DCP (Investigations) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, adding that whenever such incidents occur, the police department is blamed.

The alarm at the bank was also not functional for the past several months and the police asked the bank authorities to get it repaired several times.

“Alarm buttons were set up in the cabin of the cashier and the office of the bank manager. However, it was neither functional nor did anyone even try to press the alarm hooter when the accused entered the complex,” he said.

During the probe, it was found that the main cashier of the bank was on leave while a stop-gap arrangement was made by deputing a temporary cashier in the cabin. The person on duty handed over the cash himself to the robbers.