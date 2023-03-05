Poet Bhagwan Dhillon receives Parminderjit Memorial Award

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 4

Punjabi Art Literary Academy UK, in collaboration with Akhar Sahit Manch, presented the Parminderjit Memorial Annual Award in an event held at Punjab Naatshala. Eminent Punjabi poet Dr Bhagwan Dhillon received the award this year in the presence of eminent personalities, including writer and film director Dr Amrik Gill, and others.

Dr Dhillon said that receiving the award has increased his responsibility and he has to contribute more to the promotion and dissemination of knowledge to take the rich heritage of Punjabi language further.

“The rich vocabulary and verses in Punjabi language should be recognised and brought before the Punjabi world so that our future generations remain connected with the rich heritage of Punjabi,” he said.

At the event, writer Karnail Shergill, who is based in the UK, also released his latest novel, ‘Lockdown Alpha’.