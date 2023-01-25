Poet Surjit Judge appointed as new chairman of Folklore Research Akademi

Amritsar, January 24
After the demise of former Folklore Research Akademi (Reg) (Amritsar) Chairman Charanjit Singh Nabha, members of the Akademi unanimously appointed Shiromani Punjabi poet Surjit Judge as the new Chairman.
In a special meeting held today at Virsa Vihar, the president of the Akademi, Ramesh Yadav said, “Surjit Judge is a celebrated name in the literary field, and has been a major contributor to the cultural landscape of the region. “Akademi needed an intellectual and thinker with a unique personality to fill Nabha’’s void. Surjit Judge is an eminent poet, a thinker, an intellectual and a progressive citizen. He has contributed more than seven poetry collections to the Punjabi literature. In 2011, he also received the honour of Shiromani Punjabi poet from the Language Department. He has been associated with the Folklore Research Akademi (Amritsar) for the last 15 years, and has been leading various literary activities,” said Yadav. Judge, while thanking the members of the Akademi, vowed to give his best to the Akademi. He continues to organise various literary seminars, conferences, poetry durbars and workshops as an executive member of the Akademi. He is the current General Secretary of the Progressive Writers’ Association, Punjab.
