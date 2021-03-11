Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 14

Minister for Agriculture, Migration Affairs, Panchayats and Rural Development Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday launched Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book “Khair Panjan Panian di”, which was dedicated to Indo-Pak friendship, at a seminar organised by the Hind-Pak Dosti Manch at Naatshala here.

Satnam Singh Manak threw light on the book and said “Khair Panjan Panian di” is available in Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi, which will create an atmosphere of eternal peace in South Asia region. It is the result of the efforts of the Indo-Pak Friendship Forum that Gurbhajan Gill and other eminent writers are writing important articles on this subject.

Punjab Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the global Punjabi community should pray in memory of the 10 lakh innocent Punjabis who were killed during the partition of Punjab. He said that sons and daughters of Punjab were killed and they were not Hindus, Sikhs or Muslims.

Sharing the message of Gurbhajan Gill, Ramesh Yadav said, “We all should pray for the departed souls following the message given by Sri Akal Takht Sahib on August 16.” He said this was the fourth edition of the poetry book of Khair Panjan Paniyan di, but it contained my poem written till 2022 about India-Pakistan relations.

About this book, Dr Satnam Singh Nijhar Batala said he would deliver 500 copies of this book to Punjabi lovers, institutions and donors through Uttam Singh Nijhar Charitable Society and, if necessary, this number can be increased.

He said remembering the 10 lakh lost souls at the time of Partition, it should be wished that the doors of India and Pakistan, the important countries of South Asia, should be opened for eternity so that people’s lives could be made easier through mutual cooperation.

Dr Sukhdev Singh Sirsa, general secretary of the Central Punjabi Writers’ Association, Jaswant Singh Randhawa, former chairman of the National Minorities Commission, Prof Bawa Singh, farmers’ leader Dr Darshan Pal, Ramesh Yadav, Hardeep Singh Kang and Surjeet Judge also addressed the seminar.