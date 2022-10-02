'Polarisation of people on basis of caste, religion being done again'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 1

After 75 years of its first publication in Punjabi, novelist Nanak Singh’s classic “Lahu De Sohile” has been translated into English, titled Hymns in Blood, by his grandson Navdeep Suri.

Speaking at a session dedicated to his latest translation at a Majha House’s virtual meet, Navdeep Suri shared his passion to preserve and document the legacy of his grandfather in different languages.

Opening the session, Majha House founder Preeti Gill said Nanak Singh’s books were written decades ago yet they continue to be relevant even in today’s times. The book “Lahu De Sohile” was published in 1948 and presented a story of a village that was ravaged in the aftermath of Partition.

Navdeep said it was important for him to translate his grandfather’s books as his reach is worldwide. “I met many people who came up to me and told me that they had learned Punjabi language only so they could read his books. But it was a challenging task because while maintaining fidelity with the original, I also had to be successful in transporting today’s reader to the Punjab of 1947, to make them feel involved,” he shared.

Talking about the book, Suri said this was a historical fiction and amidst all bloodshed and violence, there were instances of brotherhood and love that made us all hopeful of the human race.

Suri said: “I find this book very relevant in today’s turbulent times. The story is set in March 1947, when seeds of polarising Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims were invidiously sown among people. Unfortunately, I see that the same act of polarising people on the basis of caste and religion is happening all over again. If we are celebrating 75 years of Independence, we also need to remember the price we paid for it.”