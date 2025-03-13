DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Police action against farmers flayed

Police action against farmers flayed

Condemning the use of 'force' against farmers in Gurdaspur during a bid by the administration to take control of land for the Bharat Mala Road project, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced to initiate an indefinite protest outside the...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:32 AM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Condemning the use of ‘force’ against farmers in Gurdaspur during a bid by the administration to take control of land for the Bharat Mala Road project, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has announced to initiate an indefinite protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office till the officials responsible for the act are punished.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “Seven farmers were brutally beaten up and even the government hospital refused to admit them.” He said this is the height of brutality by the state government.

Pandher said the administration had tried to forcibly take control of the land without even paying the compensation which would not be tolerated.

He said farmers are demanding just compensation for the land as per the Land Acquisition Act.

The farmer leader also criticised state AAP president Aman Arora for his alleged remarks that farmers are creating hurdles in the way of development of the state. “By giving their land, the farmers would lose their source of livelihood. Will Aman Arora be ready to give his land at the rate which the government is trying to acquire property in the affected villages?” questioned Pandher.

The KMSC stated that the protest started by the farmers at Haryana borders entered 391 days on Tuesday. It also stated that events to commemorate the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on March 23 would be held at all borders where protests are going on.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

