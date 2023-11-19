Police arrest fifth accused in criminal trespass, mischief case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Four days after several armed persons barged into a house, indulged in ruckus and damaged the household goods including vehicles, the Maqboolpura police have arrested fifth accused in the case.

Karandeep Singh, alias Kalu of Vallah village, was arrested yesterday on the charges of criminal trespass and negligent act endangering human life.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sharanjit Singh of Rasulpur Kallar, Shubham, alias Chini, of Mohkampura, Akashdeep Singh, alias Ganja, of Maqboolpura and Gurminder Singh, alias Rabu, of Rasulpur Kallar. The police had booked over 12 persons in the case.

Harjit Kaur, a resident of Verka, stated to police on November 14 that at around 4.30pm, Suraj, alias Raghu, of Vallah along with Surjit, Randev of Rana Garden, Kuldeep Singh of Maqboolpura, Gurminde Singh, alias Rabu, of Rasulpur Kallar, Honey of Vallah and around eight unknown persons barged into her house after breaking open the door and damaged bikes and other household goods.

She said when the police teams reached near her house, the accused fled away from the spot. She said her nephew had a fight with Raghu on Diwali and therefore they wanted to take revenge.

Harjinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (Headquarter), told that following the incident, the police had registered a case under Section 452, 427, 506, 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act. He added the police arrested Sharanjit, Shubham, Akashdeep Ganja, Gurminder Singh and now Karandeep. They recovered three datars from their possession.