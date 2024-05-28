Police arrest prime suspect in honey trap, murder bid case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The city police arrested the prime suspect in a honey trap and attempt to murder case from Fatahpur area here on Monday. The accused Karandeep Singh, a resident of Algon Khurd village falling in Patti sub-division of Tarn Taran district, was apprehended after a hot pursuit through the fields amid burning crop stubble.

He suffered burn injuries on his feet as he was bare feet while running away from the police. He ran several hundred meters before he was arrested, said Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, City-I.

This was the fifth arrest in the case. Earlier, the police had arrested a jail inmate Rashpal Singh alias Rishi who was lodged in Goindwal Sahib jail, Karan’s girlfriend Tejpreet Kaur, shooters Sajan Patti and Jugraj Singh in connection with the case.

Giving details, Dr Ahluwalia said that on March 15, Gurjant Singh, a local resident was shot at by three persons outside Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Centre on Chabal road, leaving him seriously injured. During a probe, it was found that the attack was orchestrated by Goindwal Sahib jail inmate Rashpal Singh.

“Karandeep wanted to take revenge on behalf of Rashpal who met him during judicial custody. Karan got Gurjant honey trapped through his girlfriend Tejpreet and called him outside Ramgarhia Gate near Gurudwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh. He and an accomplices reached there and shot Gurjant,” the ADCP said. Karan had FIRs registered against him at Tarn Taran and Islamabad for snatching, dacoity, murder bid and under the NDPS Act. He was produced in court and brought on police remand.

