police arrest Three snatchers

Amritsar: The Kotwali police arrested three snatchers and recovered three cell phones from their possession. They were identified as Abhay of Chamrang Road, Abhinav, alias Mota, and Rohit, alias Tuchia, of Ghah mandi near Rambagh. According to the police, they were arrested by a police party on patroll. The recovered mobiles were snatched from different parts of the city. A case under Sections 379-B and 411 of the IPC was registered against them. tns

Air force area trespassed

Amritsar: Airport authorities arrested Baldev Kumar of Samastipur, Bihar, for trespassing on Air force property and entering in the operation area. He was later handed over to the police. A case under Section 447 of the IPC has been registered against him. TNS

3 arrested under immoral traffic act

Amritsar: The Verka police have arrested Sajan Singh of Tung Bala, Majitha Road, Deepak Kumar of Moon Avenue, and Nachhatar Singh of Kamboh for immoral trafficking. The police had booked around seven persons including two women in the case. The police said they had got a tip off that Dilbagh, Khajan Singh and two women were allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking at their house in Verka. Following which a raid was conducted and the accused were arrested. A case under Sections 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against them.