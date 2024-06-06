Police beef up security for 40th Blue Star anniversary

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, June 5
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Alam Vijay Singh today supervised security arrangements in and around the Golden Temple in view of the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star to be observed on Thursday.
The Police Commissioner said adequate security measures have been put in place and nobody would be allowed to take law and order into their hands. He said that the police have taken sufficient measures for the smooth movement of devotees.
Bhullar said that the police force and paramilitary companies were briefed about this. He said they would ensure that the people follow maryada and the atmosphere remains peaceful.
“We have chalked out detailed plans regarding the smooth movement of traffic during the march being carried out on Wednesday evening,” he said.
Police sources said that extra measures have been taken by the police in view of the recent developments before elections.
