Police begin drive to nab drug consumers, send them for treatment with court’s nod

Amritsar, December 27

The Punjab Police have initiated a drive to nab drug consumers and send them to de-addiction centres after producing them in a court. In the past three days alone, the city as well as the rural police have nabbed around 15 addicts while consuming drugs.

Jagroop Singh (23) of Gharinda was held by the police while consuming heroin at Bhakana Kalan village. His accomplice Ajaypal Singh of Lahorimal village, however, fled after hoodwinking cops. Investigations revealed that Jagroop works as a welder. He got addicted to drugs when he went to Bahrain three years ago. The police recovered a silver foil and Rs 10 note from him.

“Jagroop Singh was produced in a court where he said that he wanted to kick drugs. Following the court orders, he has been admitted to Swami Vivekanand De-addiction and Treatment Centre in Government Medical College for treatment,” said investigating officer Dilbagh Singh.

Sukhdev Singh (42) of Sodia village was arrested by the Lopoke police while consuming drugs. The police seized a silver foil, a Rs 10 note and lighter from his possession. He used to work as driver of a school van. He is married and has three children. Sukhdev spent much of his salary on his daily dose of drugs. He was also produced in a court which sent him to a de-addiction centre.

Among others held were Sandeep Singh of Tangra, Arshdeep Singh of Jandiala Guru, Rinku of Naushehra Kalan, Bachitar Singh of Kot Kesar Singh, Gurjit Singh and Maninder Singh of Malakpur village, Arshdeep Singh of Vairowal Road, Jandiala Guru, Jaspal Singh of Bhindi Aulakh Kalan, Rajinder Kumar of Chawinda Devi and Hardev Singh of Dhulka.

Satinder Singh, SSP (Amritsar Rural), said, “In the past one week, the police have registered 17 FIRs under the NDPS Act. A total of 29 drug addicts have been arrested out of which16 have been sent to de-addiction centre while cases pertaining to the remaining 13 are pending in the court.”

The SSP said mild sections of the NDPS Act were imposed on them as no drug was recovered from them. He said, “It would be the court’s prerogative to release them after treatment or send them to jail after observing their progress following treatment.”

