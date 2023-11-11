Police book 25 for burning paddy straw

Tarn Taran, November 10
Following strict instructions issued by the Supreme Court on checking the burning of paddy straw, police have registered 25 cases in the last two days against the farmers for violating instructions issued by the District Magistrate.
The police said that six of the farmers were arrested and later released on bail. No farm fire case had been reported on Friday, a rainy day. The fields were wet and the rainwater had accumulated in the fields. The farmers have been booked under Section 188 of IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal was a member of a gang known as Brother...
Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further
At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...
Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife
Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...
UK Sikh man gets 2-year-jail for attacking elderly neighbours in drunken stupor
The court was told that the couple lived next door to Singh ...
Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family
Amit Katyal is detained by the agency and arrested after que...