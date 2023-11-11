Police book 25 for burning paddy straw

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 10

Following strict instructions issued by the Supreme Court on checking the burning of paddy straw, police have registered 25 cases in the last two days against the farmers for violating instructions issued by the District Magistrate.

The police said that six of the farmers were arrested and later released on bail. No farm fire case had been reported on Friday, a rainy day. The fields were wet and the rainwater had accumulated in the fields. The farmers have been booked under Section 188 of IPC.

