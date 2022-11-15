Police Commissioner meets Sudhir Suri's family, to assess probe

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 14

Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh today visited the Gopal Mandir area where Shiv Sena Taksali president Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on November 4. His visit comes days after he assumed charge in the city with the police having arrested a youth Sandeep Singh who ran a garment store near the spot.

The Police Commissioner was accompanied by a five-member special investigating team constituted to probe the murder. The five-member SIT is headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigations) Jagjit Singh Walia while Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Prabhjot Singh Virk and Abhimanyu Rana, are also part of the SIT.

The entire scene was recreated and eyewitnesses were questioned by the Police Commissioner. He also enquired about the family history of the suspect and interacted with members of the Gopal Mandir management committee who had an argument with Suri on that day.

Suri was protesting against the alleged disrespect of Hindu idols and pictures which were dumped on the road outside the temple. He had blamed the temple management for it.

The SIT members were tight-lipped while claiming that investigation was still in progress from different angles.

The Police Commissioner also visited Suri’s family that had raised concern over their safety. The family members had claimed that they were getting threat calls from abroad and had informed the police about this besides seeking increase in security.

Suri was provided ‘Y’ category security. The Police Commissioner sought details of the security being provided to Suri’s family members by the Punjab Police.

Security was also provided to the family members of the accused. They had also claimed threat to their lives. Various Nihang organisations were also providing them with security.