Police conduct flag march ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 1

Keeping in view of the security arrangement for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the police and CRPF personnel today conduct flag marches in different parts of the city.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar briefed the police force on the occasion. Among others who were present on the occasion including Deputy Commissioner of Police Alam Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Darpan Ahluwalia and Harpal Singh.

Speaking to the media, Bhullar said in order to conduct free and fair election, the police have made list of trouble makers and preventive action was taken against them.

He said around 51% of licensed arms were deposited with the police and the respective gun houses in the city by now. He said those who would not deposit the arms by April 5, stern action would be taken against them.

He said many license holders had also approached the scrutinising committee for keeping the arms because of threat perceptions they had. He said a final decision on it would be taken by the committee soon.

He said the police have also launched concerted drives against drug peddlers and also bootleggers in order to maintain law and order in the city in view of the ensuing parliamentary polls. In zone 1 area, a flag march was carried out from Hall Gate to Golden Temple and other parts of the walled city.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha