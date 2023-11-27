Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

The city police have arrested a drug peddler with heroin and nabbed three proclaimed offenders during cordon and search operation (CASO) carried out in the flats located in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar locality and Maqboolpura area in the wee hours here this morning.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the search operations were organized in order to nail criminal elements and drug peddlers, besides inculcating a sense of security among the residents of the holy city. Maqboolpura locality is infamous for bootlegging and drug addiction.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said police teams from the Maqboolpura, Mohkampura, Division A, Division B and Verka police stations along with SWAT teams and women force carried out the search operations that continued for hours.

He said around 200 cops cordoned the area and searched the flats and other neighbouring areas. The police also checked the ownership of vehicles parked outside the flats. Suspicious elements were interrogated and their houses checked.

He said the police were holding public meetings on a regular basis to create an atmosphere of trust so that people could come forward and share information regarding unscrupulous elements. They also appealed to the people to cooperate with the police department for making society drug and crime free.

He said the police registered a case under the NDPS Act against a person from whom the police recovered 25-gm drugs. Three proclaimed offenders wanted by Division B police and Chheharta police were also nabbed. Meanwhile, preventive action was taken against eight persons out of 14 suspicious elements arrested from spot for questioning.