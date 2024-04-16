Police crack jewellery shop robbery case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 15

The Division C police on Monday claimed to have cracked the robbery in which a jeweller was robbed of cash at gunpoint near Gate Hakima here three days ago. The accused was identified as Jagdish Singh, alias Goldy of Dashmesh Nagar area. The police recovered the snatched cash, toy pistol and scooter used in the crime.

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, revealed that the accused had come out of jail on bail on March 8. She said using the same modus operandi, he had looted a man using a toy pistol in the Civil Lines police station area two years ago while he also had four theft and snatching cases against him at the Division B, Kotwali and Civil Lines police station in 2022.

After looting the jeweller, Jagdish Singh kept on changing his clothes. He was staying in Dashmesh Nagar area with changed identity to avoid police raids. However, he was identified by police teams after scanning the CCTV cameras in the area.

Amritpal Singh, a jeweller, said he was sitting in his shop, Singh Jewellers, when the accused entered the shop. He was wearing a ‘parna’ (headgear) and a mask. After entering the shop, he took out a pistol, loaded it and threatened to shoot him. He was alone at the shop at that time. He demanded the cash from him. He took out two bundles of cash from the box and fled away on his scooter parked outside. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera. On the statement of Amritpal, the police registered a case.

Meanwhile, the ADCP urged the jewellery store owners to strengthen security measures by deputing security guards, proper lighting, motion sensors, multiple alarm systems besides installing CCTV cameras with hidden DVRs and keep the cash boxes locked. In the incident, she said the accused easily took out the case from the cash box as it was open.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.