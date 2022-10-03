Police crack robbery case, nab 4 persons in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 2

Two days after two armed persons robbed cash and jewellery by holding a woman hostage in Rishi Vihar locality, the police have cracked the case and arrested four persons in this connection here on Sunday.

The police also recovered 538 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 35,000 cash from their possession. The police said the mastermind of the robbery was Jarnail Singh, a carpenter who had done wooden works in the house around a year ago.

Besides Jarnail Singh (40), a resident of Pandori Waraich village here, the police had arrested Gurjant Singh (24) of Bal Kalan village, Sarabjit Singh (27) of Majitha and Lovepreet Singh (25) of Guru Har Rai Avenue here.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the victim, Sangeeta Malhotra, of Rishi Vihar told the police that on Thursday afternoon, two youths gained entry to the house while saying that they had been sent by her son Sandeep Malhotra for RO service. She alleged they scuffled with her and tied her mouth with a cloth and held her and her eight-year-old grandson hostage in a room. They later decamped with the cash and the jewellery from the house.

He said all the accused used to work as carpenters. She said Jarnail Singh and Gurjant had made almirahs and lockers of the house and therefore they knew about every inch of the house. They said Gurjant and Sarabjit had entered the house while Lovepreet waited outside. Khosa said the accused had conducted a recee of the house before striking.

They were brought on police remand for further investigations. He said the police hoped to crack more cases following their questioning.

Carpenter mastermind