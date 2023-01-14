Police crack whip on Chinese string sellers

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 13

Amidst the rising demand for taking stringent possible action against those selling Chinese kite string, the police have started adding rigorous section like the Wildlife Protection and Environment Acts to the FIR.

In two cases registered in the past two days, the Amritsar Rural police and the Tarn Taran police added Sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act and Section 15 of the Environment Act against the accused.

Move comes after cM Mann’s order Following the death of a child after synthetic kite string entangled around his neck resulting in slitting his throat in Ropar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had directed all the Deputy Commissioners to take strict action against the violators dealing in illegal sale of acrylic kite string.

In the majority of cases of seizure of Chinese string, the police have registered cases under Section 188 of the IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), which is bailable.

“The offender can go scot free after filing bail in the police station itself. The government should orders stringent measures and action against the perpetrators,” said Dr Rohan Mehra, national president of the Anti-Crime and Animal Protection Association. He pointed out that despite the ban order by the government and district administrations, the sale of synthetic string continued unchecked albeit secretly.

The rampant use of Chinese string could be witnessed when youth and children could be seen using the synthetic string during the Lohri festival.

On Wednesday, the Jhander police had booked Ranjiv Kumar and his father Ramesh Kumar along with Akash, all residents of Fatehgarh Churian, for allegedly selling Chinese string. They used to sell the same in an abandoned Rusk factory on the Ajnala-Fatehgarh Churian road. Similarly on Thursday, the Tarn Taran (city) police arrested Rahul Kumar, alias Kaka, of Bohri Wali Gali seizing 30 Gattu (rolls) of acrylic string and Rs 2.95 lakh of Indian currency. In both cases, the police added sections of the WildLife Protection and Environment Protection Acts.

In four other similar cases registered by the Tarn Taran police regarding the seizure of Chinese string, the police booked the offenders under Section 188 of the IPC.

Swapan Sharma, SSP, Amritsar rural police, said adding sections of the Wildlife Protection and Environment Acts had made these offences non-bailable. He said those found selling illegal thread would be dealt with an iron hand.

