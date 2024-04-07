Police crack whip on drug peddlers, bootleggers, model code violators

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 6

The Punjab Police have initiated a drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and violators of the model code of conduct following the announcement of General Elections to the 18th Lok Sabha on March 16 that would be held by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Since the imposition of the model code of conduct, the police have seized huge cache of contraband, besides other narcotic substances and a large quantity of illicit liquor in the city as well as in the rural belt of the border district.

In order to ensure maintenance of law and order situation across the Amritsar parliamentary constituency spread over 11 Assembly constituencies, the police have arrested 157 persons under various offences punishable under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Excise Act and the Arms Act.

The city police commissionerate and the rural police have confiscated over 10.7 kg of heroin, 207 gm of opium, 54 kg of poppy husk along with 2,920 litres of illicit liquor and 173 quintal of lahan, besides 10 pistols/revolvers along with 28 bullets and magazines.

A total of 20 inter-district nakas along with eight as second line of defence near the international border have been set up to check smuggling of arms, narcotics, liquor or unaccounted cash in view of the upcoming elections.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said cops were keeping a close watch across the city limits and the police stations for ensuring proper implementation of the model code of conduct and nailing unscrupulous elements.

He said 15 inter-district nakas had been set up at various chowks and vital locations where cops along with paramilitary personnel had been deployed. Vehicles fitted with CCTV cameras were patrolling the city to check illegal activities, he said.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said in order to ensure implementation of the poll code in letter and spirit regular coordination meetings were being held with the district administration and police officials at various levels. Special control rooms had been set up and social media groups created to share information about violations, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Punjab Police