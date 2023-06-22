Police DAV observes International Yoga Day

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: International Yoga Day celebration was held on 21st June 2023 in the school campus of Police DAV public school. Kunwar Vijay Partap, MLA Amritsar North, was the chief guest. Along with him, a large number of students and 1PB Girls Battalion NCC Amritsar attended the event. The theme for this year’s yoga day was Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam; Har Aangan Yoga. Various asanas were performed by the participants with great enthusiasm. The event had a very positive impact on creating awareness about the benefits of yoga in human life. Dr. Vipin Jishtu thanked all the participants specially Kunwar Vijay Partap for giving his precious time on this special occasion.

DAV College celebrates Yoga Day

Driven by enthusiasm and the motivation to thrive in a society, which is healthy, both physically and mentally, the cadets of NSS Department of DAV college came together to celebrate International Yoga Day. Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta also participated in the celebration along with the students. The function began with a brief introduction on Yoga Day by Principal Dr Amardeep Gupta. Dr Gupta explained that through the regular practice of Yoga, students could achieve better mental and physical health. The session started with the Yoga prayer from Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta followed by the general warm-up exercises, Surya namaskar, simple cultural asanas and Pranayam.

GNDU celebrates Yoga day

Vice-Chancellor of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr. Jaspal Singh Sandhu and in collaboration with District Ayurvedic department celebrated the 9th International Yoga day at the health centre today. Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice originated in India. The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness as well as harmony in both mind and body.