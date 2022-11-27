Police identify man shot dead in attempt to robbery

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 26

The Amritsar rural police have identified the miscreant who was gunned down in a robbery bid in the Jandiala Guru area six days ago.

He has been identified as Shiva of Vallah and the body has been handed over to the family after the postmortem examination. The police said investigation was on to identify his accomplice who had escaped the spot.

Shiva was shot dead when he along with an unknown accomplice tried to loot a jeweler, Ranjit Singh of the New Partap Nagar area, near Nirankari Bhavan, here on November 20.

The incident occurred around 10 pm. Ranjit Singh told the police that he had a jewellery shop near Vallah. He said after closing the shop, he was returning in his car and had stopped near Nirankari Bhavan where two youths attacked him and pointed a pistol at him.

He said he too took out his licensed weapon and fired a shot at him. One of them fell on the road and his accomplice was injured.

The police reached the spot and took the body into possession. The police also found a pistol and four rounds near his body.

Amritsar (rural) SSP Swapan Sharma said investigation was underway to identify his accomplice.