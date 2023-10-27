Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 26

The star cast of Punjabi film Zindagi Zindabad, including Mandy Takkar, today appreciated the step taken by the Punjab Police in form of ‘The Hope Initiative’.

The movie Zindagi Zindabad is based on the book ‘Soolan’ written by a former drug addict and gangster from Gurusar Jodha village in Lambi, Baljinder Singh alias Mintu Gurusaria. After his reformation, he penned three books including Dakuaan Da Munda, Soolan and Zindagi De Ashiq.

“The movie is based on the real-life story of Mintu Gurusaria, a former drug addict-turned-journalist. The story resonates so well with our concept. Not only would its screening attract the viewers in large numbers, but also help disseminate our message to a larger audience with assured results,” said Amritsar Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh.

The Hope Initiative was a brainchild of Naunihal Singh which found big support from Punjab Government and the Punjab Police. The star cast of the movie has assured its full support to the police in their noble cause of getting Punjab’s youth out of the drug quagmire. The main aim was to connect people, especially the youth, with sports and keep them away from drugs.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North), said the visiting cast of the movie has assured its support to the Amritsar Police Commissionerate by promoting ‘The Hope Initiative’ on their social media handles, besides offering to arrange a special screening of the movie with Hope Amritsar branding.

He said the film also highlights the mental state of drug addicts and the ill-effects of drug addiction on various aspects of their family and social lives. He said that besides bringing the police and people face to face along with other aspects of drug addiction, it would also inspire and guide them to not just broach and resolve the problem cautiously, but also judiciously obtain the best results.

“We appreciate the lead team of the movie for their encouragement and support which would go a long way in helping us salvage Punjab out of the dark shadows of drug addiction under which it has been lurking for years,” Khosa said.

