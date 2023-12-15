Police launch helpline to ease traffic snarls

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The city police have sought suggestions from local residents for streamlining the traffic in view of the closure of Rego Bridge for reconstruction.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said, “Rego Bridge would be closed for reconstruction for two years. The police have held meetings with the district administration and sought suggestions from residents on how can commuters avoid traffic snarls in the aftermath of the closure of the bridge.”

The CP was speaking during the launch of the traffic helpline here on Thursday. “A new traffic helpline number 77101-04349 has been launched for streamlining the movement of vehicles in the holy city,” he said, while adding that the strength of traffic cops was increased to deal with the problem. He said the people could share information regarding traffic problems on the number so that these could be resolved soon.

He said besides the traffic police, PCR teams had also been strengthened. In all, 714 cops were deputed for keeping a check on traffic bottlenecks. The city had been divided into three zones and 232 duty points had been identified. He said 47 cars and 41 bikes were deputed under the supervision of Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, assisted by three Assistant Police Commissioners. Besides, eight zone in-charges were also deputed for streamlining traffic.

He said the SHOs and chowki in-charges had also been told to extend help for removing traffic snarls.