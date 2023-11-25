Police launch night domination campaign to curb crimes in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 24

The Police Department has started night domination and shifting nakas in the city for nailing the criminal elements and curbing the crime rate especially snatchings that have become a bane for the citizens.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Commissioner of Police, today led the police force and put up nakas at different roads and vulnerable areas. He was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police, Abhimanyu Rana and HS Dhaliwal, besides other senior officials.

“I got the feedback of the people about high incidents of snatchings in the holy city. Therefore we started night domination operations in order to inculcate a sense of security among the residents and fear among the criminal elements,” the Police Commissioner said.

He said the police had also planned shifting nakas (checkpoints) in different parts of the city and vulnerable areas where crime rate was high and snatchings became an order of the day.

“The criminal elements change their routes once they become familiar with the permanent nakas on the road. So, we have planned shifting nakas and nail the criminal elements,” he said.

He said night domination would continue in the future also. He said around 55 vehicles besides two wheelers and PCR teams would remain on the roads while senior police officials would supervise them daily.

“Since joining my duties in the holy city, I got feedback from the people which helped police department maintaining the law and order in the city. I urge the people to cooperate with the police and share information about the criminal elements so that they would be put behind bars,” he said.