Police mull RICN project to connect with people

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 3

The Punjab Police have envisaged to set up a robust communication and information system Rapid Information and Communication Network (RICN) using social media extensively and efficiently.

This would also help in increasing liaison with common man, said the police authorities. Under this WhatsApp numbers and social media accounts would be shared with the people of different strata to increase communication.

This would help the police in developing a direct connection with the people who could share suggestions and problems of the city with the concerned police officials’ right from station house officer to Additional deputy commissioners of police (ADCPs) besides Police Commissioner and Deputy Police Commissioners. Every police official would have individual numbers.

RICN would assist police in using social media channels effectively to convey policing achievements to the citizens besides receiving grievances, feedback and improves services and counter fake news. It would also facilitate in collecting intelligence through social media about crimes, criminal and current trends in the society. It would also aid in creating awareness about crime and criminals in the society using social media, said Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh.

This is first of its kind project that has been launched by the city police. Earlier, the police had established quick complaint redressal system for disposing off the pending complaints by holding camps and counseling cells.

Dr Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-I), today launched the Whats App number 7710104369 for areas under his jurisdiction. Similarly, he also shared Facebook account cpasr_adcp1, Instagram account cpasr_adcp1 and Twitter account @cpasr_adcp1.

“Almost every citizen and people from all strata is on different social media platforms. They have their accounts on these platforms and many of them share various types of information besides highlighting problems including crime, drug abuse and other issues,” ADCP pointed out. Social media has become a tool for spreading false information also.

Our objective is to not only counter fake news, but also develop a direct connection with the people. The police officials would be holding meetings with the people in different areas and localities and through different mediums to share these numbers.

ADCP Gurpartap Singh Sahota said that RICN project would also help in curbing the crime as it would help in immediate disseminating of information.

Robin Hans, SHO Division D Police station said that the phones with these numbers given to SHOs would remain in the police station. After duty hours, the phone would be handed over to the duty officer in the police station.