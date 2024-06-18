Police nab 3, recover 365 gms of heroin in three separate cases

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

The police nabbed three drug peddlers and recovered 365 grams of heroin in three separate case in the city. In the first case, the Chheharta police nabbed an accused and recovered 100 grams of heroin from his possession. The arrested accused has been identified as Gursevak Singh alias Sevak, a resident of Ghanupur Kale, Chheharta.

ASI Harjinder Singh, in-charge, Ghanupur Kale police post was on patrolling duty and nabbed Gursevak Singh alias Sevak from the area and recovered the heroin. A case under Sections 21-B, 27, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Chheharta police station.

In the second case, police recovered 255 grams of heroin and a car used in crime in Chheharta area. The arrested accused has been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Rangan, a resident of Baba Jeevan Singh Colony, Guru Di Wadali.

During checking by a police team led by Sub-inspector Jagga Singh of Chheharta, the cops recovered 255 grams of heroin, Rs 2,000 in drug money and a car from Ranjit Singh alias Ranjan. He was arrested from the Ghanupur Kale area.

A case under Sections 21-B, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Chheharta police station.

In the third case, police arrested Ram Singh alias Laddu, a resident of Abadi Nanakpura, Guru ki Wadali and recovered 10 grams of heroin from his possession. The cops claimed that a team from Chheharta police station led by Sub-inspector Shashpal arrested Ram Singh alias Laddu with the heroin.

The arrested accused will be produced in court and remand will be taken. The police would ascertain the backward and forward links of the arrested accused.

