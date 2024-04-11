Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 10

City police have made a third arrest in the case in which a youth and his friend were honey-trapped and robbed of their bike and mobile phones last month. The accused arrested was identified as Jugraj Singh alias Shooter (20) of Patti Road, Bhikhiwind, in Tarn Taran.

The police had already nabbed a girl Tajpreet Kaur of Maqboolpura area and Rashpal Singh aka Rishi of Sugga village in Bhikhiwind (Tarn Taran).

The incident occurred when the girl called the victims to Ramgarhia gate near Gurudwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh on March 15. The victim was shot at by the accused leaving him injured. Following this, a case of attempt to murder and robbery was registered with Islamabad police against three unknown armed persons in this connection.

Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the accused along with his accomplices Sajan Patti, Gurdas Valtoha and Karandeep Singh of Algo Khurd village had shot at victim Gurjant Singh of Sanghna village, a social worker.

Giving details, she said that Tajpreet Kaur sent a friendship request on Instagram to Gurjant and they became friends. She said Tajpreet Kaur called Gurjant on March 14 to meet her near Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh. He said the next day, he borrowed his friend Parminder Singh’s Bullet motorbike and reached near Ramgarhia gate. Later, Tajpreet told her to accompany her for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Centre at Chabal road for taking her certificate. He said he took her and went to the centre.

He was standing outside while the girl went inside the centre. She said three unknown bike-borne youth who were also standing there came near and started thrashing him. They shot at him and the bullet hit him in the leg. The accused then snatched the bike and his mobile mobile phone besides around Rs 8,000 in cash from him and fled.

The ADCP said investigations revealed that Tajpreet and her accomplice Rashpal Singh alias Rishi had hatched the conspiracy to honey trap and rob Gurjant Singh. The police had recovered the bike from them.

Rashpal was a notorious criminal with a history. He has nine criminal cases of dacoity, robbery, murder bid and under provisions of Arms Act and NDPS Act against him at various police stations in Tarn Taran, Amritsar and State Special Operation Cell here.

