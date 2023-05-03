Police nab drug peddlers, seize cash, arms

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 2

Acting on the basis of inputs received during the interrogation of four drug smugglers already arrested, the police arrested another smuggler and recovered 1.398 kg of heroin, drug money and other items on Monday. The police also arrested two more suspects with 750 gm of heroin and another two with illegal weapons.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan told newsmen here on Tuesday that on the basis of interrogation during the police remand of Harpreet Singh Happy of Naushehra Dhala who was arrested along with three others by the Bhikhiwind police on April 27, the police arrested Kuldeep Singh of Shingarpur village on Monday and recovered 1.398 kg of heroin, Rs 5.13 lakh of drug money, a pistol, nine cartridges and four vehicles. The SSP said that these vehicles were purchased with the money procured from the sale of drugs, and added that the total recovery from this gang of smugglers includes 3.098 kg of heroin, Rs 30.41 lakh of drug money, four cars and two motor-cycles. A case has already been registered in this regard, he said.

The SSP said that the Sarai Amanat Khan police had managed to nab two of the three accused riding a motor-cycle on Monday and recovered 750 grams of heroin. The arrested accused have been identified as Malkit Singh and Ajaypal Singh of Burj while their accomplice Vishaldeep Singh escaped with the motor-cycle. The accused have been booked under Sections 21-C, 29,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on Monday.

In the third incident, the city police arrested Manpreet Singh Mani of Pandori Gola and Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Noordi Adda in Tarn Taran with two country-made pistols, five cartridges and a car. The accused have been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to the SSP, the police have registered 193 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 233 accused so far this year. He said that 38.875 kg of heroin, 15.218 kg of opium and 8 kg of poppy husk had been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. As many as 24 two-wheelers and 15 four-wheelers along with 33.19 lakh of drug money had been seized from the smugglers arrested till date this year.