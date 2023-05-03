 Police nab drug peddlers, seize cash, arms : The Tribune India

Police nab drug peddlers, seize cash, arms

Police officials with seized drugs in Tarn Taran on Tuesday. Gurbaxpuri



Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, May 2

Acting on the basis of inputs received during the interrogation of four drug smugglers already arrested, the police arrested another smuggler and recovered 1.398 kg of heroin, drug money and other items on Monday. The police also arrested two more suspects with 750 gm of heroin and another two with illegal weapons.

SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan told newsmen here on Tuesday that on the basis of interrogation during the police remand of Harpreet Singh Happy of Naushehra Dhala who was arrested along with three others by the Bhikhiwind police on April 27, the police arrested Kuldeep Singh of Shingarpur village on Monday and recovered 1.398 kg of heroin, Rs 5.13 lakh of drug money, a pistol, nine cartridges and four vehicles. The SSP said that these vehicles were purchased with the money procured from the sale of drugs, and added that the total recovery from this gang of smugglers includes 3.098 kg of heroin, Rs 30.41 lakh of drug money, four cars and two motor-cycles. A case has already been registered in this regard, he said.

The SSP said that the Sarai Amanat Khan police had managed to nab two of the three accused riding a motor-cycle on Monday and recovered 750 grams of heroin. The arrested accused have been identified as Malkit Singh and Ajaypal Singh of Burj while their accomplice Vishaldeep Singh escaped with the motor-cycle. The accused have been booked under Sections 21-C, 29,61 and 85 of the NDPS Act on Monday.

In the third incident, the city police arrested Manpreet Singh Mani of Pandori Gola and Gurpreet Singh Gopi of Noordi Adda in Tarn Taran with two country-made pistols, five cartridges and a car. The accused have been booked under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

According to the SSP, the police have registered 193 cases under the NDPS Act and arrested 233 accused so far this year. He said that 38.875 kg of heroin, 15.218 kg of opium and 8 kg of poppy husk had been recovered from the possession of the arrested accused. As many as 24 two-wheelers and 15 four-wheelers along with 33.19 lakh of drug money had been seized from the smugglers arrested till date this year.

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink

Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

Raghav Chadha’s name figures in ED excise scam chargesheet

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation

interim protection in defamation case declined

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota

PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days

Go First files for insolvency, cancels all flights for 3 days


Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Land Acquisition: Patwari among 8 land in Punjab Vigilance Bureau net over multi-crore compensation fraud

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Body stuffed in delivery bag found in Najafgarh drain

Partition Museum set for inauguration on May 18

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

Health Minister donates portion of house for wellness centre

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Property fraud victim gets justice

Civil Surgeon's office staff in upbeat mood

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara