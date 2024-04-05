Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

The Gate Hakima police have seized 1 kg of heroin from a drug peddler, identified as Sucha Singh, alias Sukha (25), of Khanwal village in Ajnala.

He was announced a proclaimed offender in a drug case registered by the Ajnala police in December 2023 in which the police had arrested his sister Kulwant Kaur and a neighbour, Gopi, with 4-kg heroin.

Giving details, Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Darpan Ahluwalia said the accused was arrested from a checkpoint near Radha Krishan Colony.

“Sucha Singh was directly in touch with Pakistan-based drug peddlers. He used to sneak the contraband through drone and retrieve the same with the help of pre-decided coordinates sent through WhatsApp by Pak-based entity,” said the Police Commissioner. He used to further deliver the same to secondary unidentified couriers, making the entire nexus anonymous, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Darpan Ahluwalia said he used to take commission of Rs 1 lakh on per kilogram of the contraband. Till now, he had retrieved around 60-70 kg of the contraband, a preliminary probe revealed. She said he had several criminal cases, including of snatching, theft and illegal sand mining, registered against him by the Amritsar Rural Police.

ADCP Darpan Ahluwalia said further probe was on to identify his accomplices in the illegal trade. She said efforts would be initiated to freeze his property after seeking permission from the competent authority in Delhi.

