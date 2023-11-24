Police nab sixth suspect in house trespass, ruckus case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

The police have arrested a man, identified as Suraj Singh, alias Raghu of Vallah, with a .32 bore country-made pistol from his possession.

He was wanted in a case of criminal trespass and negligent act endangering human life. In the case several armed persons barged into a house, indulged in a ruckus and damaged household goods, besides vehicles in Maqboolpura area.

This was the sixth arrest in the case in which the police had booked 12 persons.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sharanjit Singh of Rasulpur Kallar, Shubham, alias Chini, of Mohkampura, Akashdeep Singh, alias Ganja of Maqboolpura, and Gurminder Singh, alias Rabu, of Rasulpur Kallar and Karandeep Singh, alias Kalu, of Vallah village was arrested on Wednesday.

Harjit Kaur, a resident of Verka, told the police on November 14 that at around 4.30pm, Suraj, alias Raghu of Vallah, along with Surjit, Randev of Rana Garden, Kuldeep Singh of Maqboolpura, Gurminder Singh, alias Rabu, of Rasulpur Kallar, Honey of Vallah and around eight unidentified persons barged into her house after breaking open the door gate and damaged bikes and other household goods. She said her nephew had a fight with Raghu on Diwali and therefore they wanted to take revenge.

The police had registered a case under Sections 452, 427, 506 and 336 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. He said raids were on to arrest Suraj, Raman of Maqboolpura, Bir, alias Khan of Guru Tej Bahadur Nagar, Randev Singh of Rana Garden, Kuldeep Singh of Maqboolpur and Honey.

He said Shubham had two criminal cases against him while Gurminder Rabu had six cases, including of murder bid, firing and under the Arms Act against him.