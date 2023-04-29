 Police officer showed patience can be a great virtue : The Tribune India

Gurdaspur Diary

Police officer showed patience can be a great virtue

Police officer showed patience can be a great virtue


Not long ago, Satinder Singh, IPS, was the police chief of Batala police district. During his short but productive tenure, he valiantly fought the scourge of drugs, drones, gangs and gangsters. As the SSP, his visits to the district headquarters in the city of Gurdaspur were many. Hence, a lot many people in Gurdaspur started knowing him. Consequently, his work as the Amritsar rural SSP was keenly followed in this city. He was shifted to Amritsar (Rural) as its SSP but Batala and Gurdaspur never forgot him. The world out there remains oblivious to the fact that Satinder was the one who ensured the cauldron did not boil over when the Ajnala police station came under attack from Amritpal and his men. The area was turned into a tinderbox. Just one match stick and another Bargari would have taken place. The protestors were trying to use, rather misuse, the Sikh holy book. They were actually enticing the cops to attack them. In the eventuality of a confrontation, the holy book could have been brought into disrespect. Then the police would have been blamed for starting it all. In any case, like a good chess player, the SSP saw through all their moves. He knew one wrong maneuver on his part would have resulted in a disaster. One moment of patience can ward off a tragedy. And that is exactly what happened in Ajnala as he quelled the challenge with patience and fortitude. Not a shot was allowed to be fired. This time, when his seniors sit down to shortlist the names for the President’s medal, his name should be on the top. “You have to be patient,” we are told as children. It becomes an inner monologue throughout our lives. Satinder actually proved that patience is not simply the ability to wait. It is how we behave while we wait. Saplings that take time to grow into trees bear the best fruit. Punjab salutes this officer for his uncanny ability to remain calm when there was tumult all around. His role has already been appreciated by the CM and DGP. It is high time that he gets that coveted medal. It is another matter that God will not look you over for medals, degrees, points or accolades. Rather he will see your scars, your fighting abilities. Either way, he wins.

Pathankot school celebrates World Earth Day

Pathankot: A few days ago, Cambridge International School, Shahpur Kandi, celebrated World Earth Day by holding a mass awareness rally. The message advocated by the event was “to conserve the environment at all costs.” 450 students from nursery to class 10 and all the 30 staff members took part. The celebrations were the brainchild of the school principal Dr Shivani, co-ordinators Deepshikha and Vijay Singh and Head of the English Department Neha Jenny. The staff took pains to drill into the minds of young students that a nation which destroys its soil ultimately destroys itself. “Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people. You just cannot spend a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do definitely makes a difference. You are the one who has to decide what kind of difference you want to make,” observed Dr Shivani. A street play, directed by Neha Jenny, was also organised.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Supreme Court quashes cheating case against Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir over two SAD constitutions

2
Punjab

Punjab govt declares public holiday on May 1 to mark Labour Day

3
Punjab

3 held for preparing fake passports to help gangsters flee country: Punjab DGP

4
Trending

Video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, DCW issues notice to police

5
Sports

Neeraj Chopra, Sania, Rani Rampal, Sidhu, Sehwag, Harbhajan extend support to protesting wrestlers

6
Health

Pakistani baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical case

7
Nation

IAF pilots land plane on unlit runway at night in Sudan to rescue 121 Indians

8
Jalandhar

No possibility of SAD-BJP alliance in future: Union Minister Hardeep Puri

9
Entertainment

Actor Sooraj Pancholi acquitted by Mumbai court in Jiah Khan suicide case

10
Haryana

With tiger sighting in Haryana 1st time in 110 years, experts want multi-state tiger reserve

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today

Gujarat High Court to hear Rahul Gandhi’s plea in defamation case today

Gandhi's appeal will be heard by Justice Hemant Prachchhak

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, expresses solidarity

Priyanka Gandhi meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, calls for WFI chief Brij Bhushan's ouster

The Congress general secretary accuses the government of ‘pr...

PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

PM Modi to hold roadshow, 3 public meetings in poll-bound Karnataka today

Since February this year, this is Modi's ninth visit to Karn...

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

H1B lottery system has resulted in abuse, fraud: US immigration services

USCIS says it is in the process of initiating law enforcemen...

5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued

5 NSCN-IM cadres arrested in Nagaland; 6 kidnapped people rescued

The 6 people, including the headmaster of a school, were kid...


Cities

View All

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

4 int’l smugglers held after brief encounter

Anmolpreet tops in dist; Rajbir, her namesake bag 2nd, 3rd slots

Pathankot district tops state in PSEB Class VIII exams

Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait installed at Attari check-post

Date palm trees case: Forest Dept report awaited

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

Audit flags discrepancies in functioning of Forest Dept

Charges in FIR ‘concocted’, claim suspects in bail plea

MC levies 30% sewerage cess despite cut

Now, door-to-door garbage collection in entire Panchkula

23-member Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority constituted

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in money laundering case dismissed

Excise ‘scam’: Delhi court denies bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in money laundering case

Income Tax Department raids hawala dealers in Delhi

Airline official found dead in Greater Noida

Below normal temperature in Punjab, Haryana in May

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Asha workers in Jalandhar demand salary hike

Nawanshahr district outshines Jalandhar in PSEB Class VIII exams

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP more disciplined, organised than my previous party, says Sushil Kumar Rinku

Sushil Rinku never raised any issue in Vidhan Sabha: Phillaur MLA

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Chief Secretary inspects Jamalpur STP

Samarpreet third in state

3 women among 6 held for committing loot at house

Man kidnaps mother-son duo, rapes woman; nabbed

Woman dies of Covid, 30 +ve

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Man dies, 6 injured as three cars collide

Punjabi University to look into anomalies at affiliated colleges

Khalsa Fateh March welcomed at gurdwara

PSOU faculty dwells on AI in healthcare

Implement uniform pay scales, says kanungo assn