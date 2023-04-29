Police officer showed patience can be a great virtue

Not long ago, Satinder Singh, IPS, was the police chief of Batala police district. During his short but productive tenure, he valiantly fought the scourge of drugs, drones, gangs and gangsters. As the SSP, his visits to the district headquarters in the city of Gurdaspur were many. Hence, a lot many people in Gurdaspur started knowing him. Consequently, his work as the Amritsar rural SSP was keenly followed in this city. He was shifted to Amritsar (Rural) as its SSP but Batala and Gurdaspur never forgot him. The world out there remains oblivious to the fact that Satinder was the one who ensured the cauldron did not boil over when the Ajnala police station came under attack from Amritpal and his men. The area was turned into a tinderbox. Just one match stick and another Bargari would have taken place. The protestors were trying to use, rather misuse, the Sikh holy book. They were actually enticing the cops to attack them. In the eventuality of a confrontation, the holy book could have been brought into disrespect. Then the police would have been blamed for starting it all. In any case, like a good chess player, the SSP saw through all their moves. He knew one wrong maneuver on his part would have resulted in a disaster. One moment of patience can ward off a tragedy. And that is exactly what happened in Ajnala as he quelled the challenge with patience and fortitude. Not a shot was allowed to be fired. This time, when his seniors sit down to shortlist the names for the President’s medal, his name should be on the top. “You have to be patient,” we are told as children. It becomes an inner monologue throughout our lives. Satinder actually proved that patience is not simply the ability to wait. It is how we behave while we wait. Saplings that take time to grow into trees bear the best fruit. Punjab salutes this officer for his uncanny ability to remain calm when there was tumult all around. His role has already been appreciated by the CM and DGP. It is high time that he gets that coveted medal. It is another matter that God will not look you over for medals, degrees, points or accolades. Rather he will see your scars, your fighting abilities. Either way, he wins.

Pathankot school celebrates World Earth Day

Pathankot: A few days ago, Cambridge International School, Shahpur Kandi, celebrated World Earth Day by holding a mass awareness rally. The message advocated by the event was “to conserve the environment at all costs.” 450 students from nursery to class 10 and all the 30 staff members took part. The celebrations were the brainchild of the school principal Dr Shivani, co-ordinators Deepshikha and Vijay Singh and Head of the English Department Neha Jenny. The staff took pains to drill into the minds of young students that a nation which destroys its soil ultimately destroys itself. “Forests are the lungs of our land, purifying the air and giving fresh strength to our people. You just cannot spend a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do definitely makes a difference. You are the one who has to decide what kind of difference you want to make,” observed Dr Shivani. A street play, directed by Neha Jenny, was also organised.

(Contributed by Ravi Dhaliwal)