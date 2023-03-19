 Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar : The Tribune India

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Police, paramilitary forces conduct flag march in Amritsar

Paramilitary forces and the Punjab Police take out a flag march in Amritsar on Saturday. Tribune photos



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 18

In order to nail criminal and unscrupulous elements, the police along with CRPF jawans would be holding nakas (check-points) in different parts of the city.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Parminder Singh Bhandal said the police had identified around 100 points inside and on the outskirts of the city where these special nakas would be set up. CRPF jawans would be accompanying cops for checking at these points.

Residents urged to cooperate

As the city is hosting L-20 meet, foreign delegates would visit Darbar Sahib, Jallianwala Bagh, Partition museum and the Durgiana temple tomorrow evening. The DCP said the route would be closed to normal traffic for some time. He urged the local residents to cooperate so that commuters did not face any traffic jam.

He said every suspicious vehicle entering the city would be checked. Those who were found flouting traffic norms would be taken to task. “Those who have fixed black films on vehicle’s windowpanes, vehicles having number plates of different designs against the norms of the Motor Vehicles Act, fixed hooters and keeping dangerous and deadly weapons in vehicles would be dealt with strictly. He said action would be taken against two-wheeler drivers indulging in tripling riding and not wearing helmets.

The DCP urged the people to get their documents completed and abide by the traffic rules strictly. He asked them to ensure that their children carried all documents while driving. They should not use hooters and avoid carrying deadly weapons in their vehicles.

