Police party attacked in Tarn Taran village, 1 held

Tarn Taran, June 23
A team of the Sarhali police was attacked by a resident of Jallewala village when it went there to probe a complaint against a miscreant here on Saturday.
Inspector Kashmir Singh, SHO, Sarhali police station, said he along with the police party went to the village on Saturday evening to investigate the complaint against Bakhshish Singh. He was busy in his fields when a Punjab Home Guard jawan Lakhwinder Singh went to him.
When the Home Guard jawan called Bakhshish Singh to come near him, he talked rudely, slapped him and tore his uniform. When Inspector Kashmir Singh came to the rescue of the Home Guard jawan, Bakhshish Singh also misbehaved with the SHO and threatened to kill him too.
The accused was arrested on the spot and booked under Sections 307, 332, 353, 186, 509 and 506 of the IPC.
