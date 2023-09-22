Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Tribune reporters

Amritsar/Tarn Taran, Sep 21

In a statewide crackdown launched against the gangster-terrorist nexus, the Punjab Police on Thursday raided over 300 locations of accomplices of various gangsters in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Thursday.

Though during the raid no arrest was made by police officials, they claimed to have got some vital information regarding the new hideouts and social media accounts which were being operated by them. Overall, 1,159 locations were raided in the state.

During the raids, the police thoroughly searched the residential and other premises of relatives, friends and aides of notorious gangsters, said Jugraj Singh, Superintendent of Police, Amritsar rural police, here.

“Though no arrest was made during the raid, the police got some vital information about the gangsters,” he said. In Amritsar, the police conducted simultaneous raids at as many as 135 locations in various villages.

According to information, some of the accomplices of notorious gangsters were found in their houses, but they were not indulging in criminal activities now-a-days. However, a number of their accomplices were found absconding from their houses and police have managed to get vital information about their new hideouts.

Similarly, the Tarn Taran police conducted simultaneous raids at nearly 170 locations in Tarn Taran district. Gurmeet Chohan, SSP, Tarn Taran, pointed out that today’s search operations were carried out following investigations and interrogations of gangster-terrorist modules busted by the Punjab Police. He said the information and data collected during the search operations were being examined further.

During today’s raid, 80 gangsters and their accomplices were in jail while 58 were out on bail. He said seven persons were detained for questioning.

#Punjab Police #Tarn Taran